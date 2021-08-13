Texas Permanent School Fund Has $46.51 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $637.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $636.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

