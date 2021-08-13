Texas Permanent School Fund Has $56.88 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 454,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

