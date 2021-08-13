Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $138,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 348.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 28,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

