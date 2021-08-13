Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 193 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $716.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.45 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

