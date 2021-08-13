Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

