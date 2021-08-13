Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,951 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The company has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.