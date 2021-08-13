Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,998 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.53. 284,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

