Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 331 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,251. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

