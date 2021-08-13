Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,711 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 671,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

