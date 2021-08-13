Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 475 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

