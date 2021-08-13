Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,858 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. 673,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

