Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 536 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.86. The stock had a trading volume of 129,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.