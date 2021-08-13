Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,617 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.49. 858,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.