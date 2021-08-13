Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.41. The company had a trading volume of 195,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

