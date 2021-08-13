Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.25. 70,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,543.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.