Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Tezos has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $162.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00007570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 885,475,911 coins and its circulating supply is 855,559,682 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

