TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,980. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

