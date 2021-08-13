TFI International (TFII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TFI International (TSE: TFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$154.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00.

7/21/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$133.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$94.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

TFII stock traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$139.79. The company had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,917. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.36.

Get TFI International Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$466,496,128. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.