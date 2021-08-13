The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

