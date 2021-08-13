The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.
NYSE AZEK traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32.
In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About The AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.
