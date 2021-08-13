The Beauty Health Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Beauty Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.