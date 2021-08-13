The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,942 ($64.57). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,913 ($64.19), with a volume of 121,022 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,737.78.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094 in the last quarter.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.