The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells $300,960.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raphael J. Shemanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

The Brink’s stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.19. 110,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,616. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 399,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,275,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,726,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

