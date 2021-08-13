The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,805,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

