The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

