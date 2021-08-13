The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Chemours by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

