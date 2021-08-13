The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of The Children’s Place worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $104.90 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

The Children's Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children's Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree.

