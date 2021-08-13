The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $404.00

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 402.80 ($5.26), with a volume of 14380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

