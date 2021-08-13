The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,536 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $31,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 47,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

