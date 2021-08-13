The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,804 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

