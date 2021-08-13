The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.99. The company had a trading volume of 246,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,903. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $442.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.