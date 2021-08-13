The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 117,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,061,718 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $25.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $544.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.