The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
KOF opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
