The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

KOF opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

