The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.