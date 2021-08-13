The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,322.00

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($17.27) and last traded at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.21), with a volume of 2084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,314 ($17.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £984.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,269.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

