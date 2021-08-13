The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $334.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.