The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.44.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE HD opened at $334.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
