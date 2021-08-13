The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $56,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

