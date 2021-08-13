The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 5.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.95. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

