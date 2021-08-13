The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,708. The Honest has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

