The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1,451.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.42% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $54,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,427. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

