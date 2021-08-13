The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%.

The Middleby stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 512,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.74.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

