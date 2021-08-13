The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

