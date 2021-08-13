The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $34,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,600 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG opened at $142.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,707 shares of company stock worth $65,350,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

