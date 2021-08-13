The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $54,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $143.65. 381,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

