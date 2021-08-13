The Sandbox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.83 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $573.35 million and $170.83 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $795.78 or 0.01670720 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,592,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

