The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 214.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $72,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.15. 17,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $304.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.17.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

