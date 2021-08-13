The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

