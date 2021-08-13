The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in July

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Star Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $$2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

