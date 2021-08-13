The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

In other The Swiss Helvetia Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $129,112. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

