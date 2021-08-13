The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

