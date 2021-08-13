The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.62.

TSE TD traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.20. 1,116,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

